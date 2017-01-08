Mariah Carey on New Year's Eve performance: 'They foiled me'

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons charge

Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons charge

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues

Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.

Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.

A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry him

A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry him

Canadian investigators: Jet landing at San Francisco airport came within 100 feet of hitting two planes.

Canadian investigators: Jet landing at San Francisco airport came within 100 feet of hitting two planes.

A plan to extend one of California's key climate change initiatives is scheduled to go before state legislative committees on Thursday.

A plan to extend one of California's key climate change initiatives is scheduled to go before state legislative committees on Thursday.

A new report say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should review the safety and effectiveness of all prescription opioids.

A new report say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should review the safety and effectiveness of all prescription opioids.

A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship rpeople seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.

A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship rpeople seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mariah Carey is blaming producers for her bungled performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," saying, "They foiled me."

Carey says on her Twitter page that the show's production team had technical issues and her ear monitors didn't work. Carey stopped singing during her live New Year's Eve set as pre-recorded vocals continued to play behind her.

"Thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me," she says in the minute-and-a-half long audio statement posted Sunday with the hashtag #thefoilers. A Carey spokeswoman confirmed the authenticity of the post.

Carey says "my feelings are hurt, but I'm working through this." She goes on to say that she plans to take a break from "media moments and social-media moments" as she prepares for her March tour.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.