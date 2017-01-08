CW network returning bulk of its lineup next year

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons charge

Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons charge

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues

Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.

Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.

A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry him

A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry him

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached initial agreement on the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached initial agreement on the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade.

Canadian investigators: Jet landing at San Francisco airport came within 100 feet of hitting two planes.

Canadian investigators: Jet landing at San Francisco airport came within 100 feet of hitting two planes.

Jet was within 100 feet of hitting 2 planes in San Francisco

Jet was within 100 feet of hitting 2 planes in San Francisco

A plan to extend one of California's key climate change initiatives is scheduled to go before state legislative committees on Thursday.

A plan to extend one of California's key climate change initiatives is scheduled to go before state legislative committees on Thursday.

A new report say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should review the safety and effectiveness of all prescription opioids.

A new report say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should review the safety and effectiveness of all prescription opioids.

A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship rpeople seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.

A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship rpeople seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Television Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - A roundup of news Sunday from the Television Critics Association winter meeting, at which TV networks and streaming services are presenting details on upcoming programs.

___

Award-winning shows like "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "Jane the Virgin" may bring more plaudits than viewers to the CW, but that's OK for the niche network's chief executive.

They were among seven programs the CW announced would be back for another season next fall, including the now-teen-aged "Supernatural."

The stars of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "Jane the Virgin," Rachel Bloom and Gina Rodriguez, have both won Golden Globes as best actresses in a comedy or musical. Mark Pedowitz, CW president, said the shows deserve to continue even if it's a mixed call from a business perspective.

"Critically-acclaimed, great programming, sometimes you just leave it on the air and hopefully it finds an audience," Pedowitz said. "I'm hoping that happens, but if it doesn't, I have no regrets" about supporting them, he said.

The programs, along with the CW's comic-book based shows, give the CW a calling card. Even without great ratings, they have another life online and that's becoming more important for the CW as a business, he said.

The series "Supergirl," ''Arrow," ''The Flash" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" will also return, the CW said. "Supernatural" will be back for its 13th season, and Pedowitz said there's no end in sight.

The network also said Sunday that the one-season NBC series "Constantine" is also being reimagined as an animated series on the CW's digital network, with real-life star Matt Ryan signing on as the voice of the his character.

___

Time marches on, and sometimes reminders come like a slap in the face.

K.J. Apa, the actor who plays Archie in "Riverdale," the CW's dark remake of the comic book series, was asked if he saw another teenage drama, "Beverly Hills, 90210," while growing up in New Zealand.

"My mum definitely did," Apa replied.

He was born in 1997, or three years before the prime-time soap ended its decade-long run on Fox.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.