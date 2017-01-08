GM CEO: Won't change production plans despite Trump tweet

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromance

Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromance

Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly says he's selling his stock in a family business that relies on Mexican labor to produce dye for ink pads.

Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly says he's selling his stock in a family business that relies on Mexican labor to produce dye for ink pads.

A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.

A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.

Travel ruling paves way for more refugees, but appeal awaits

Travel ruling paves way for more refugees, but appeal awaits

A mother says her baby overheated on a delayed flight at Denver's airport in a case that underscores a fact of air travel in the U.S.: There is no government rule on how hot is too hot when a plane is on the ground.

A mother says her baby overheated on a delayed flight at Denver's airport in a case that underscores a fact of air travel in the U.S.: There is no government rule on how hot is too hot when a plane is on the ground.

No one rule applies on how hot is too hot on an airliner

No one rule applies on how hot is too hot on an airliner

A spokeswoman for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he's been released from a hospital after being treated for dehydration in Canada.

A spokeswoman for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he's been released from a hospital after being treated for dehydration in Canada.

Former US President Jimmy Carter out of hospital in Canada

Former US President Jimmy Carter out of hospital in Canada

A sinkhole that started out the size of a small swimming pool and continued to grow in Florida swallowed a boat, destroyed two homes and prompted officials to evacuate residents from 10 other homes.

A sinkhole that started out the size of a small swimming pool and continued to grow in Florida swallowed a boat, destroyed two homes and prompted officials to evacuate residents from 10 other homes.

DETROIT (AP) - General Motors CEO Mary Barra says her company has no plans to change its production plans because of criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.

Barra says at an event before the Detroit auto show Sunday that capital decisions in the auto business are made two-to-four years in advance.

Last week Trump threatened on Twitter to slap a tax on GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze to the U.S. from Mexico.

GM only imports a small number of Cruze hatchbacks from Mexico and makes all Cruze sedans at a factory in Ohio.

Barra says it's too early to talk about tariffs. She says GM's production is more in common with Trump's wishes than it is different.

Barra is part of a group of CEOs that will advise Trump on economic issues.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.