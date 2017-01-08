Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Nick Foligno scored 2:33 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

The Flyers' Brayden Schenn had tied it with 17 seconds left to send the game into the extra period.

Foligno then lifted a shot over Philadelphia goalie Steve Mason's shoulder to get the win for the Blue Jackets, their first since a 16-game winning streak ended with two straight losses.

David Savard also scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves. The win kept Columbus atop the division with a three-point lead over Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers.

