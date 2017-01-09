Memorial service being held today for Fleming family

A memorial service is scheduled today for four of the six people who were flying on a plane that crashed into Lake Erie off Cleveland last month.

The memorial will be held at 11 a.m. for John Fleming, his wife Sue, and their teenage sons Jack and Andrew.at Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 West Main Street, Canfield,

A second memorial service will be held at 4 pm Tuesday at Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Rd., Delaware, Ohio.

Friends and those who graduated from Boardman High School with John and Suzanne Fleming in 1989 put up blue ribbons in memory of their fellow classmates at the school.

"John and Suzy were very smart engaged, just fun loving, good-hearted people and they are deeply missed by all their classmates," said Cheryl Tarantino, President of the Boardman Alumni Association.

Jack Fleming was flying the plane that carried members of his family along with neighbors Brian Casey and his daughter Megan.

All of those on board the plane lived in Dublin, Ohio.

The plane disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport the night of December 29.

Search efforts, which are expected to resume this week, have so far recovered the cockpit voice recorder, as well as debris, including a portion of the plane's tail section.

The debris is being examined by the National Transportation Safety Board in an effort to discover the cause of the crash.