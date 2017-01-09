Fire forces residents to roof of Warren apartment

Warren firefighters were called out into below freezing temperatures to battle a fire at an apartment early Monday.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the apartment above American Martial Arts on the 200 block of East Market Street.

An assistant chief on scene tells us that they were able to rescue 2 people who had fled to the roof to escape the fire.

Investigators say the residents were awakened by their dog and smoke detector.

There are no reports of any injuries, but both residents tell 21 News that their apartment was damaged and they have no place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.