Search continues in Lake Erie today for missing plane

Search and recovery operations continue today for the Cessna 525 Citation that disappeared over Lake Erie on December 29.

Officials say there is ice on Lake Erie. The Army Corps of Engineers will operate a tug to break ice and escort the Underwater Marine Contractors' Salvage Chief to the water search area.

Side scanning sonar and a drop sector scanner will on the vessels and utilized to take images of the bottom of the lake and track divers.

Divers will begin in the dive site they left off from on Friday. They are investigating what appears to be a larger piece of debris.

At this time, it is not clear what that piece of debris is or whether it is related to this operation.

The debris will be extracted from the lake and further investigated.

If it can be confirmed that the debris is from the aircraft, the families will be notified before the media.

Foot patrols and the Cleveland Police helicopter will continue to search the shoreline as weather allows.

Boardman High School graduates John and Suzanne Fleming, their two teenage sons, neighbors Brian Casey and his daughter Megan were on board the plane..

