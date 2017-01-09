Struthers plans 24 hour parking ban - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers plans 24 hour parking ban

Posted: Updated:
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

The City of Struthers has announced it is instituting a parking ban beginning Monday evening.

Safety Service Director Ed Wildes says the ban will be in place from 6 pm Monday through 6 pm Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms