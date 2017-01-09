Struthers plans 24 hour parking ban

A Valley youth baseball team is heading to regional's for the 3rd year in a row. Now, they're hoping to slide in the Youth World Series for the first time. The 12U Warren Athletic Club Baseball Team won the Cal Ripken State Championship on July 9th. They are now going to regional's in Kentucky for the 3rd year straight. They will play for their spot in the national championship World Series game. This Warren Athletic Club team is comprised of players from Warren, Lakevie...

