Paw Paramedics: How two pups are saving lives in Hermitage

By Christa Lamendola, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

Call him a great catch, and her a great kisser.

There's no shortage of love with Humphrey and his three-legged friend around.

"Hope is our little diva she only lets you play with her and pet her on her terms. Humphrey is a clown. He is always begging for treats," said Deputy Director of Elite EMS Courtney Ivan.

But unlike other dogs, their home in Hermitage comes with bells and whistles.

They live in the heart of Elite EMS, the home base for life saving medics and ambulance services. 

"A lot of people are like, you have a dog at your ambulance station?" said EMS Medic Ashley Ivan.

"They actually know our tones. Every ambulance service here has a different set of tones. They can be out here with us while we're checking trucks, or cleaning. As soon as our tones go off, they walk to the door to go into the station so they know them," said Ivan.

Humphrey, a former shelter dog, has been at the station for a few years. But after hundreds of calls for car accidents, and medical emergencies; a sad call lead them to Hope.

"She was found on a call where the owner had passed away and then his family, I don't know, was unaware that he had a dog, so they were just going to euthanize her," said Ivan.

From cuddling to playing, the pups have a special way of helping out after a tough call.
 
"They're really in tune with the crews. They know when it's been a bad shift or everyone is bubbly and upbeat," said Ivan.

Members of the family, medics, hope these two fur balls will inspire others to adopt.

Because for them, every time they're called to save a live, these first responders know they'll have two wagging tails waiting at the door to save their lives too.

