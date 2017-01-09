Warren parents cited after three-year-old makes fifty 9-1-1 hang up calls

A Warren couple is being held responsible for the actions of their 3-year-old child who police say has placed around fifty 9-1-1 hang up calls over the past four months.

Police were called to Lancer Court on Saturday after the dispatchers reported receiving the latest phone call.

Officers told Brandyn Kline, 28, and Tamara Ware, 27, that the repeated calls have been placed from their home since September, when there were no emergencies.

The parents explained to police that their daughter is able to access their cell phones and call 9-1-1.

Police say Kline and Ware have been told in the past about the problem and need to find a way to correct the problem.

Both parents were cited for misuse of 9-1-1.

Ware pleaded no contest to the charge in Warren Municipal Court, and fined fifty dollars and court costs.

Kline has yet to appear in court on the charge.