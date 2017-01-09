$70,000 granted to Youngstown Diocese charities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Youngstown been granted funding to help it carry out a half dozen community programs.

The Subcommittee on Catholic Home Missions has awarded the Diocese of Youngstown a grant of $70,000 for six programs in the Youngstown and Canton areas this year.

The programs in Youngstown include Migration and Refugee Services, First Step to Service, and Parish Evangelization and Community Enculturation.

The Subcommittee on Catholic Home Missions is a grant-making agency of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, offering financial support to missionary activities that strengthen the Catholic Church in the United States and in its territories.

Catholic Home Mission has been funding the Diocese of Youngstown since 2006.