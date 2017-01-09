Ravenna murder suspect could face more charges

Authorities say a Ravenna murder suspect ran out of places to hide and they're now thanking the public for providing tips that eventually lead to his capture.

Investigators say information provided to the Northern Ohio U.S. Marshals and investigators took the manhunt to Steubenville over the weekend, where David Calhoun Jr. was found Saturday hiding in a closet on the second floor of a vacant home.

Shortly after authorities held a press conference Monday morning, Calhoun Jr. was arraigned in Portage County Municipal Court where his bond was set at $3 million.

Calhoun Jr. is charged with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting deaths of LeShaun Sanders and Sarah Marsh who was pregnant, but additional charges are expected.

He shaved his hair in an attempt to change his appearance while he was on the run from law since the shooting on November 30.

Marsh's mother Karen tells 21 News she feels good knowing Calhoun Jr. is in custody and is facing charges.

"It's somewhat a relief, won't bring her back, but I know he's going to be held accountable for what he's done," Marsh said.

She continues to search for why this had to happen to her daughter and soon to be grandchild.

"I ask myself that all the time 'why my child?', but just like it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone," she said.

She believes her daughter Sarah was with her ex-boyfriend, Sanders, to be supportive of him during a time of need.

Investigators believe a prior argument between Sanders and Calhoun played a role in the deadly shootout. Authorities won't say if Calhoun Jr. knew anyone in the Steubenville area or how may have known the victims.