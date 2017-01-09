Warren police officer helps shooting victim

A quick-thinking Warren police officer may have helped save the life of a man who accidentally shot himself over the weekend.

Police were called to a home on Longfellow Court NE Saturday afternoon where they found a 30-year-old man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Officer Joe Wilson applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg to restrict the bleeding until an ambulance crew could arrive.

The victim was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital, then flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

According to police, the victim said he was beginning to clean his Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, when it discharged, striking him in the leg.

Police found the gun with 15 live rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

Investigators say evidence leads them to believe that the shooting was accidental.