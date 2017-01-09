Youngstown man sentenced for robbing 77-year-old Austintown man

A Youngstown man who took the victim's gun during a robbery in Austintown has been sentenced to prison.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Lou D'Apolito handed down a five year sentence to Scott Dattilo on Monday.

The 33-year-old Dattilo was convicted on several charges including robbery and theft.

According to police reports, a 77-year-old Austintown man says he found Dattilo standing in the kitchen of his South Raccoon Road apartment on November 13.

After Dattilo demanded his wallet and attacked him, the victim says he struggled to get his gun he kept in a drawer.

But as the victim opened the drawer, Dattilo tackled him and grabbed the gun first, threatening to shoot him unless he surrendered his wallet.

Dattilo got away with the wallet containing $700.

Police found the wallet the next day on Tippecanoe road.

A neighbor helped police identify Dattilo as the suspect.