Woman struck and killed walking along Youngstown street

Flowers left at the scene of the accident where Shelly Tisler was struck

Investigators say a Youngstown woman was wearing dark clothing the night she was struck and killed by a car.

According to the Mahoning County Coroner, 47-year-old Shelly Tisler was walking along Shady Run Road at around 6 pm Friday, when she was struck.

Authorities say that Tisler was walking in the street in the same direction as traffic at the time.

The sidewalks were snow covered, according to the coroner.

The driver did stop and attempted to help the victim.

Tisler died of head injuries within minutes of being struck.

Flowers have been left at a makeshift memorial at the site of the crash.

Shelly's Fiance, Robert Pagan, says she was loved by everyone.

"Shelly made people smile. She would give people the shirt off her back. Would do anything for you," said Pagan.

Shelly's 3 children are now in their 20's with children of their own. Pagan says he hopes people watching will pay more attention on the roads so a tragedy like this will never happen again.

"Not only did I lose the love of my life I feel there is a void that will never be filled. It's going to take a long time. I just want people to learn from this you know. If you see people walking give them space, give them space."

Youngstown police are still investigating.