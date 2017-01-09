Search goes on for missing plane on ice-covered Lake Erie

Thick ice posed a challenge to crews taking part in Monday's search and recovery efforts of the plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month.

The Army Corps of Engineers' tug boat had to break through thick ice so a search boat could go out onto the water.

Officials say although the ice hampered efforts of the crews, they recovered debris believed to be from the Cessna that was carrying Boardman High School graduate John and Suzanne Fleming, their two sons, a neighbor and his daughter.

The larger pieces appear to be portions of the fuselage. Seats that appear to belong to the aircraft were recovered.

A memorial service was conducted in Canfield on Monday for members of the Fleming family.

Another service is scheduled for Tuesday in the Columbus area, where the victims lived.

On Sunday, a service will be held in Delaware, Ohio for 50-year-old Brian Casey and his 19-year-old daughter Megan who were also on board the plane.