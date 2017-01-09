Influx of patients presenting with flu symptoms at area hospitals

Local hospitals have been flooded with people complaining of the flu. This weekend, and even on Monday, ER patients at St. Elizabeth Youngstown and Boardman hospitals were having to wait for beds to free up. Patients heading to those hospitals should expect longer-than-normal wait times.

Flu activity is widespread in Pennsylvania and regional in Ohio. While most people diagnosed with the flu are able to manage their symptoms at home, some flu symptoms can lead to serious complications.

"If you are short of breath, have chest pains or tightness or any of those kinds of things, those could signify a medical emergency," said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Patricia Sweeney. "Someone who was feeling better and then all of a sudden spikes a temp again or cough gets worse or a rash, those are signs that something may be brewing that really does need medical attention."

Sweeney says parents should pay extra attention to their kids' symptoms. Bluish skin and not wanting to wake up are causes for concern.

"With children, if they are not eating or drinking, diapers aren't wet, they would appear to be dehydrated those are symptoms or breathing difficulties certainly indicate that you need medical attention quickly," said Sweeney.

Locally, data shows adults have been hit harder with the flu than kids this season. Both strains A and B are being reported. CDC data shows this year's vaccine is a good match for the circulating strains. Sweeney says it is not too late for a shot.

"We are not even to the traditional peak time yet," said Sweeney.

Because of the influx of patients presenting with flu systems, Mercy Health is limiting visitors. Patients needing services are still encouraged to visit their nearest ER.