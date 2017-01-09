Auto industry media from around the world have converged on Detroit for the North American International Auto Show. It's the first major industry showcase of the new year. Monday was the first of five preview media days.

General Motors added another feather in it's cap. It's already has the Green Car of the Year, and the Motor Trend Car of the Year awards, and now it has claimed the North America Car of the Year as well. It's all for the same car, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV. The Bolt EV offers 238 all-electric miles.

At it's new conference for the global auto media, GM rolled out it's family of SUV's and crossovers, including the debut of the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse. The focus on SUV's and Crossovers is not surprising. Consumers have shifted away from passenger cars in favor of SUV's and Crossovers.

"This is happening in Europe, this is happening in China, it's happening in all the other markets not just in the U.S. So this is a long term trend and it's going away anytime soon," said auto industry journalist and long time host of Autoline the TV show, John McElroy.



So what's it mean for Lordstown where the consumer shift has already caused the loss of the third shift. One of the top GM executives says that was a very tough decision, but he is still a strong believer in the Lordstown built Cruze.

"We believe in this ca. We believe this is an important segment in the market and so this is a temporary move to make sure we get our supply and demand balanced. I just encourage everyone to believe in the car to continue to build with quality and I believe the Cruze is a very important part of our portfolio," according to Alan Batey, President of GM North America.

Auto journalist Phil LaBeau of MSNBC says gas prices that made the Cruze popular to begin with could once again be key.

"If we see gas prices move above three dollars a gallon for six months or a year, or getting close to four dollars a gallon, then the Cruze is going to be in greater demand," said LaBeau.

Something else that is very much in the spotlight at this year's auto show is electric technology and autonomous vehicles, the self driving cars. It's now pitting the auto manufacturers against the silicon valley. They are calling it the mobility of tomorrow and it is very much on display in Detroit.

The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public on January 14. Admission is $13 and $7 for children.



