Jamestown Superintendent warns parents about emotional, viral video

Students in Mercer County are coming into contact with a viral video that appears to show a 12 year-old Georgia girl taking her own life.

The Polk County Police Department has not verified the video, which apparently depicts a teen's self inflicted death.

"I'm not even sure that I want to watch this," said Jamestown Superintendent Tracy Reiser.

Unable to watch the video she's warning other parents about, Jamestown Superintendent Tracy Reiser heard about the video from her own children's school and felt parents in Jamestown also needed to be aware. So much so, she sent out an automated voice message to parents.

"As a parent it's difficult. Teenagers spend a lot of time in their room, on their cell phones, with their computers on, things like that and it's difficult nowadays with social media," said Reiser.

Although the video didn't originate in Mercer County, social media has carried it there.

"Our high school counselor had informed me that it was a topic of discussion in our cafeteria . That several of the students had viewed it but, no one had come to her specifically with concerns," said Reiser.

Dr. David Chiarella is an expert in Pediatric and Adolescent Psychology. He suggests parents wanting to find out if their child has seen the video, begin by speaking about it generally.

"For example saying something (like) we've heard, I've heard, I was talking with Mrs. so-and-so and she told me and so I was wondering if you know anything about this?" suggested Chiarella.

He suggests, if your child hasn't seen the video encourage them not to watch it. He even says he'd be cautious about saying "let's watch this together."

"I would rather have them (parents) approach it, rather than from 'You will be disciplined if you watch that.' I would have them say instead, 'I would prefer, I wish that you wouldn't, I do not think that is appropriate for you to watch. However, if you make that choice to do that, particularly if the child is older, than we need to have a discussion," suggested Chiarella.

In Pennsylvania, state law requires districts train their staff on suicide prevention and awareness. Although it's only mandated for 6th-12th grades. Reiser says school leaders felt it was important enough that staff district-wide be trained on potential signs of suicide.

"We've talked about obvious signs of depression, students grades suffering, a student that's always done very well dropping into the level of failure or something that's unusual for them," said Reiser.

In light of the video, school leaders are encouraging anyone whose seen it and feels they need to talk, to reach out to their school counselor.

The Polk County Police Department has not verified the video. They did however post this message on their Facebook page.

"Please take a moment out of your day and review the message contained herein. It is of the utmost importance, and it will bear witness to a matter close to the heart of the Polk County populace and other people alike.

On 30 December 2016 around 6:00 in the evening, a young person's life here in Polk County came to an end. As the investigation is still on-going; The Polk County Criminal Investigation Division will not go into any of the details regarding the case.

However, as many of you know, there have been numerous videos and posts on various internet websites that are referencing this case. We are making a specific request that anyone who has any knowledge, videos, or comments regarding this case, please keep this information off of the internet. Out of respect for the family of the departed and for the deceased themselves, we respectfully request that the citizenry of Polk County and whoever might view or receive this message please help us out with this request."

21 News has chosen not to post the video.

