$3.2 million set aside for Mill Creek Park improvements

The Mill Creek MetroParks board has approved a 3.2 million dollar capital improvement budget for 2017, that's up over a million dollars from 2016.

According to the park board they plan to spend 29 million in capital improvements in the next 15 years, that's about 1.93 million a year.

Park Director Aaron Young says, thanks to the passing of the park levy last year, and grant funding they were able to exceed that goal.

Young also responded to the criticism of some who say he, and the board aren't accepting enough outside funding.

"The Metroparks is always going to consider third party funding, and if you've had any experience with third party funding you know that there's some strings attached to that dollar. We have to make sure that those strings are strings we are willing to pull for those resources. We have to make sure it's an appropriate decision for the Metroparks before we will accept any resources," says Park Director Aaron Young.

Young also mentioned that this year's spending would go to roads, bridges, and trails throughout the park.

Also expect improvements to be made on Lanterman's Mill, Fellow's Riverside Gardens, and the Mill Creek Golf Course.

