Mill Creek Park expects to increase boating fees this summer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mill Creek Park expects to increase boating fees this summer

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Monday, the Mill Creek park board approved an increase of boat fees at both the Newport and Lake Glacier boathouses. 

If you're a Mahoning County resident expect fees to jump from $0.50 to $2, and from $1.50 to $5 for non residents. 

Boat fees haven't been raised in 22 years. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms