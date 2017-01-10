Part of I-90 in Ohio to be named in honor of state trooper

A section of Interstate 90 in Ohio will be dedicated to a State Highway Patrol trooper who died after he was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

A stretch of the highway in Cuyahoga County will bear the name of Trooper Kenneth Velez. The 48-year-old trooper from Lorain died from injuries received on Sept. 15.

Democratic state Rep. Dan Ramos sponsored the bill to name the highway section for Velez, who was Ramos' cousin.

Patrol Superintendent Col. Paul Pride testified in support of the legislation that was signed by Gov. John Kasich on Jan. 4.

The section of road will be called "Trooper Kenny Velez Memorial Highway."

Joshua Gaspar, of Columbia Station, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Velez's death. He has pleaded not guilty.

