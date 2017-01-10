Boardman police charge alleged driver of car involved in deadly - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman police charge alleged driver of car involved in deadly crash

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A 32-year-old Boardman woman has been charged in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident that lead to a police chase and a deadly crash in Youngstown.

Boardman Police have charged Nicole Mitchell with complicity to commit theft and failing to comply with a police order or command.

It's believed that Mitchell was driving the car that crashed into a utility pole at Zedaker Street and Compton Lane in Youngstown early Tuesday following a police pursuit.

A passenger in that car, Taylor Duvall,23, of Pasadena Avenue died at the scene of the crash after the car flipped over.

The car had been the subject of a pursuit by Boardman Police just minutes earlier.

Boardman Police say they began chasing two women in a car linked to a suspected shoplifting incident at the Walgreens located at Market Street and State Route 224 in Boardman around 1:20am Tuesday morning.

Police say officers stopped the pursuit before the fatal crash because of bad road conditions and because the car had been speeding and driving erratically along South Avenue.

Mitchell, who fled on foot following the crash, was apprehended by police not far from the crash.

Boardman Police Detective Glenn Patton tells 21 News surveillance tape shows the woman who is now deceased inside the store just minutes before the fatal crash happened, "Diapers was one of the items (she took), there was also miscellaneous make-up that was stolen and other items.  The passenger had actually been the person who committed the theft and she had filled a hand basket as well as grabbing a pack of diapers."

Now her friend Mitchell not only faces charges in Boardman when she's released from St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, she will also likely face charges in Youngstown that could include vehicular homicide or involuntary manslaughter once their investigation into the fatal accident is complete.

