McDonald's Hoop News 1/9/17

H.S. Basketball |Girls

Leetonia 54 Heartland Christian 16

Lordstown 47 Grand Valley 39

West Middlesex 58 Reynolds 31

Kennedy Catholic 71 Jamestown 11

Columbiana 68 Lisbon 62

South Range 59 East Palestine 39

Jackson Milton 88 Sebring 19

Springfield 41 Crestview 49

Mathews 64 Newbury 26

Champion 48 Niles 53

