Sandy Lake woman accused of stealing cash from leukemia donation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sandy Lake woman accused of stealing cash from leukemia donation box

SANDY LAKE, Pa. -

State Police have charged a woman accused of stealing money from a charity donation box at a Sandy Lake pharmacy.

Julie Sue Daly, 49, of Sandy Lake is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

According to police, Daly took money from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society donation box when she was inside the Medicine Shoppe on Main Street last Thursday.

Investigators say Daly used some of the money to buy her prescriptions, then left the store with the rest of the donations.

