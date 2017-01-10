Firearms instructor to serve 5 days in jail for man's death

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) - A firearms instructor who pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a southwest Ohio gun store owner during a concealed carry class last year was sentenced to serve five days in jail.

Forty-eight-year-old Mark Montgomery was also sentenced on Monday to five years' probation and 120 hours of community service for the June 2016 death of 64-year-old James Baker.

Montgomery was teaching a class at KayJay Gun Shop in Amelia, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati, when one of his students discharged a live round that went through a wall and struck Baker in the neck while he was sitting in an adjacent room.

Montgomery pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in November.

Charges against Montgomery's daughter, who assisted with the class, were dropped after he took responsibility for Baker's death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.