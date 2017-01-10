Cleveland officer who bit woman cuts deal, pleads guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland police officer accused of biting his girlfriend during an argument while he was off-duty two years ago cut a deal with prosecutors that may allow him to remain on the force.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2ib4KQi ) Mister Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of attempted assault after reaching an agreement with Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Jackson was living a "double life" with two girlfriends. One of the women found out in October 2015 and she confronted Jackson at the other girlfriend's home.

Jackson, who reportedly was armed, bit the woman on the chest after arguing with her.

Attorney Henry Hilow says Jackson didn't agree to resign his badge as part of the plea deal. The police department placed Jackson on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

