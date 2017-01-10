$5M bond set for homeless suspect in elderly helper's death

CINCINNATI (AP) - Bond is set at $5 million for a man charged in the stabbing and suffocation of an 89-year-old Cincinnati man who prosecutors say had taken the suspect into his home because he was homeless.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2jc7WNu ) reports a judge set bond Monday for 43-year-old Michael Stumph. He's charged with aggravated murder and other counts in the November slaying of Otto Stewart.

Stumph's attorneys entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf but didn't comment further.

An assistant prosecutor says Stewart helped Stumph and Stumph's onetime girlfriend but told them they needed to find jobs and repay money he loaned them. The prosecutor says Stewart was stabbed with a large kitchen knife, and a pillow was stuffed in his mouth.

The woman also is charged and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

