Police: Ohioan shot himself and son, 10, while cleaning gun

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a northern Ohio man accidentally shot and wounded himself and his 10-year-old son while cleaning his semi-automatic handgun.

Investigators reviewing what happened haven't said whether criminal charges might be brought over the shooting Saturday night in Bay Village, roughly 15 miles west of Cleveland.

Police say the bullet struck the man's hand and grazed the boy's torso. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities haven't released any further details about what happened, including the names of the man and the boy.

