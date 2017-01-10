DA declines to charge principal recorded threatening teen

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Allegheny County District Attorney's office has declined to charge a western Pennsylvania high school principal whose threats toward a student were secretly recorded.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. sent a letter to Woodland Hills School District superintendent Alan Johnson last week that called Kevin Murray's actions "inappropriate."

The Woodland Hills High School principal was suspended after a recording surfaced in November where he can be heard threatening to punch a 14-year-old student in the face.

A spokesman for Zappala said the DA's office felt it was best to defer to district and school officials to address Murray's behavior rather than criminally charge him.

The teen who recorded Murray is facing a juvenile charge of violating state wiretapping laws in an unrelated incident also involving a secret recording in school.

