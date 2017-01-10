"La La Land" leads race for British Academy Film Awards

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.

A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.

Travel ruling paves way for more refugees, but appeal awaits

Travel ruling paves way for more refugees, but appeal awaits

Authorities don't know why two cousins escalated from petty crimes to allegedly luring four young men to a farm to sell them marijuana and then killing them.

Authorities don't know why two cousins escalated from petty crimes to allegedly luring four young men to a farm to sell them marijuana and then killing them.

Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.

Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

Descendants of hundreds of black men who participated in the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study want a judge to give them any money remaining from a $9 million legal settlement.

Descendants of hundreds of black men who participated in the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study want a judge to give them any money remaining from a $9 million legal settlement.

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - The perky, pastel-hued jazz musical "La La Land" quick-stepped into an awards-season lead Tuesday, gaining 11 nominations for the British Academy Film Awards , the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars.

The sweet-tempered Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone romance is up for best picture, director, actor and actress at the British awards, which are considered a strong indicator of likely success at Hollywood's prize-giving next month.

The nominations add to the musical's momentum after it won seven prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Philosophical sci-fi yarn "Arrival" and psychological thriller "Nocturnal Animals" have nine nominations each for the U.K prizes, known as BAFTAs. The contenders were announced at the British academy's London headquarters by actors Dominic Cooper and Sophie Turner.

Best-picture nominees are "La La Land"; "Arrival"; welfare-state drama "I, Daniel Blake"; Miami coming-of-age story "Moonlight"; and soul-baring domestic drama "Manchester by the Sea."

Best-actor nominees are Andrew Garfield for "Hacksaw Ridge"; Casey Affleck for "Manchester by the Sea"; Jake Gyllenhaal for "Nocturnal Animals"; Gosling for "La La Land"; and Viggo Mortensen for "Captain Fantastic."

Best-actress contenders are Amy Adams for "Arrival"; Emily Blunt for "The Girl on the Train"; Stone for "La La Land"; Meryl Streep for "Florence Foster Jenkins"; and Natalie Portman for "Jackie."

Among supporting actor and actress nominees are Jeff Bridges for "Hell or High Water"; Viola Davis for "Fences"; and Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel for "Lion."

London-born Patel said it was an honor to be recognized in his home city. "My family is literally freaking out right now," he said.

Also up for best supporting actor is Hugh Grant, for his performance as minor actor St. Clair Bayfield, partner of Streep's tone-deaf opera singer, in "Florence Foster Jenkins."

"This is so kind of BAFTA, and I feel very pleased both for myself and for St. Clair Bayfield, neither of us having been exactly awards-season habitues," Grant said.

Best-director nominations went to Denis Villeneuve for "Arrival"; Ken Loach for "I, Daniel Blake"; Damien Chazelle for "La La land"; Kenneth Lonergan for "Manchester by the Sea"; and Tom Ford for "Nocturnal Animals."

Winners of the British trophies will be announced at London's Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 12, two weeks before the Oscars.

The BAFTAs differ from their U.S. counterpart in having a separate category for best British film. Nominees are "I, Daniel Blake"; raucous road trip "American Honey"; courtroom drama "Denial"; wizarding adventure "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"; documentary "Notes on Blindness"; and Iran-set horror film "Under the Shadow."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.