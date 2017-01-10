Pennsylvania man convicted of punching Brookfield police chief

A Pennsylvania man awaits sentencing after being convicted of assaulting Brookfield's police chief.

A jury in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court found Raheem Brantley guilty of assault and resisting arrest after deliberating Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Police say Brantley, 30, of Johnstown, Pa., punched Police Chief Dan Faustino while trying avoid being arrested in October.

Officers had been called to Mr. D's Food Fair on Warren Sharon Road where two women were trying to cash a fraudulent payroll check.

After police took the two women into custody, the car that brought them to the store was spotted in the parking lot of the Subway restaurant.

The driver of the car was taken into custody in connection with the fraudulent check.

Brantley, who was passenger in the car, punched chief Faustino and ran away, according to police.

Officers chased Brantley, using a taser to subdue him in the parking lot of an apartment building on Warren-Sharon Road.

Brantley will be sentenced later.