Pennsylvania man convicted of punching Brookfield police chief - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania man convicted of punching Brookfield police chief

Posted: Updated:
Raheem Brantley Raheem Brantley
WARREN, Ohio -

A Pennsylvania man awaits sentencing after being convicted of assaulting Brookfield's police chief.

A jury in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court found Raheem Brantley guilty of assault and resisting arrest after deliberating Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Police say Brantley, 30, of Johnstown, Pa., punched Police Chief Dan Faustino while trying avoid being arrested in October.

Officers had been called to Mr. D's Food Fair on Warren Sharon Road where two women were trying to cash a fraudulent payroll check.

After police took the two women into custody, the car that brought them to the store was spotted in the parking lot of the Subway restaurant.

The driver of the car was taken into custody in connection with the fraudulent check.

Brantley, who was passenger in the car, punched chief Faustino and ran away, according to police.

Officers chased Brantley, using a taser to subdue him in the parking lot of an apartment building on Warren-Sharon Road.

Brantley will be sentenced later.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Honolulu fire: Victim remembered as talented and caring

    Honolulu fire: Victim remembered as talented and caring

    Sunday, July 16 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-07-16 07:42:33 GMT
    A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.More >>
    A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.More >>

  • Feds appeal judge's travel ban ruling to Supreme Court

    Feds appeal judge's travel ban ruling to Supreme Court

    Sunday, July 16 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-07-16 07:35:28 GMT
    Trump administration seeks additional Supreme Court ruling on travel ban after federal judge issues an order favorable to refugees.More >>
    Trump administration seeks additional Supreme Court ruling on travel ban after federal judge issues an order favorable to refugees.More >>

  • Poll of people attending Trumbull fair approve Donald Trump

    Poll of people attending Trumbull fair approve Donald Trump

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-07-16 04:15:52 GMT

    In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for  favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts? At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised...

    More >>

    In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for  favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts? At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms