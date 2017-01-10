Leetonia man accused of torturing and killing dog - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Leetonia man accused of torturing and killing dog

LEETONIA, Ohio -

A Leetonia man is jailed on $60,000 bond after being accused of torturing and killing a dog.

Edward Altenburg, 42, is scheduled to appear in Columbiana Municipal Court on Thursday to answer two counts of violating the Ohio law protecting companion animals.

Deputy Columbiana County Dog Warden Amy Dowd tells 21 News that a witness claims that Altenburg strangled the pit bull two days before Christmas.

Dowd says when she saw the remains of the dog on December 26, there was blood on its swollen face. In addition, the genitals of the dog appeared to be swollen as well.

An examination by a veterinarian indicated that the dog died of abuse and torture, according to Dowd.

A public defender is being assigned to Altenburg, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

