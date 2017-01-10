Remains found in search for missing plane confirmed as human - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

CLEVELAND,Ohio (AP) -

Authorities searching Lake Erie for the wreckage of a plane that vanished from radar near Cleveland have confirmed that the remains found in a seat late last week are human.

They also announced Tuesday that a 20-foot piece pulled from the water is from the fuselage of the plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared after taking off Dec. 29.

All six are presumed dead.

Searchers say they've been able to locate 170 pieces of debris, including several seats, an engine and a wheel.

The plane's cockpit voice recorder was found Friday along with the human remains. Officials on Tuesday said the remains found were male but wouldn't reveal other details about the victim.

The city says rough weather won't allow more searching until Wednesday.

