Route 258 Closed in Mercer County

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

Part of Route 258 is closed in Mercer County according to PennDOT.

The road is shut down from the intersection with Oregon Road in Springfield Township to the intersection with Black Run Road in Liberty Township due to a crash.

The roadway is expected to reopen later tonight.

