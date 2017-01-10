Youngstown man convicted of killing neighbor over stolen electri - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man convicted of killing neighbor over stolen electricity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man who has been locked up in the Mahoning County jail for nearly five years has been convicted of charges filed after investigators say he fatally shot a neighbor during a dispute over stolen electricity.

A jury returned a guilty verdict late Tuesday after deliberating the case of 24-year-old Michael Paige, who was  accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Munir Blake.

Investigators say the shooting came after Blake accused Paige and his cousin, Jasmin Fletcher, of stealing electricity from Blake's Lora Avenue duplex in 2012.

In an earlier trial, Paige was found not guilty of a more serious charge of aggravated murder. but the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on the remaining charges.

On Tuesday, Paige was found guilty of murder and tampering with evidence.

Paige has been in the Mahoning County Jail since March 2012.

He'll be sentenced later.

