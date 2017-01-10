Ways to set and achieve your 2017 resolutions

A lot of people don't start off the New Year hoping to fail at their resolutions. However, it's a reality. Experts say the way in which people plan to meet their goals often determines whether they will be successful.

"Most of us are really good in establishing long term goals, 'I want to lose weight, I want to save money,'" said Dr. Deirdre Adduci with Progressive Counseling. "But we don't explain how we are going to get there."

Dr. Adduci says people should identify whether their resolutions are short term or long term goals. If they're long term, Adduci recommends breaking them up into several smaller goals.

"We want to start with today, 'What can I do today?'" said Adduci. "Take that little bite sized piece. Use that and put those together at the end of the day."

Dr. Adduci says when people take this approach, they are less likely to feel defeated. She says how people view their goals can determine their success in achieving them.

"Perception is everything when achieving goals and if your perception is it is a resolution, that might sound like too big of a word for a lot of use and calling it just a short term goal or a life change may make it seem more achievable," said Adduci.