Hubbard man wins $100,000 lottery game

A resident of Hubbard is starting his New Year’s off on a good note, C-Notes, to be exact.

Richard Matkovich won $100,000 after matching all five numbers in the January 1, 2017 Rolling Cash 5 game.

After mandatory federal and state taxes totaling 29 percent, he receives $71,000.

Matkovich told lottery officials he’s been playing ever since the Ohio Lottery began in 1974 and said he’s won a few prizes.

He plans to use his winnings to buy a new car for his wife, a new refrigerator and a new fence for the house.

He purchased the auto lotto ticket from Circle K. Located at 902 S. Irvine Avenue in Masury,

Circle K receives a $500 bonus for selling a 5-of-5 winning ticket.