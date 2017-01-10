Austintown Fitch football team ranks 5th in the state for overall GPA

The Austintown Fitch football team ranked fifth in the state of Ohio for Academic Achievement with an overall GPA of 3.64 among the top 22 football letter winners.

There were over 700 schools eligible for participating and receiving the honor.

Athletic Director Lewis VanHoose said, “This is a tremendous achievement for our football program and Austintown school district. It shows the dedication and quality education provided by our teachers, staff, coaches, and everyone who has an impact on our student-athletes both in the classroom and on the playing field. This honor also recognizes the countless hours, effort, and time our students devote toward their academic success.”

On Wednesday, January 11th the team will be honored at the Austintown Board of Education meeting.

The top ten teams in 2016:

1. Upper Arlington

2. Chagrin Falls

3. New Albany

4. Dublin Scioto

5. Austintown Fitch

6. Solon

7. Marlington

8. Huron

9. Kings

10. Xenia