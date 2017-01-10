Youngstown School Board meeting erupts in disagreement

Tuesday Evening's Youngstown School Board re-organizational meeting started right where it ended in 2016, in complete disagreement.

There were a number of items on the agenda, one of which was nominating and electing a new board president and vice president.

As nominations began, that's pretty much where the meeting ended, leaving many frustrated as to why the meeting was adjourned with no new board president.

"When we have children who don't have text books, why are we are spending taxpayer's money to fund her defense for her illegal,nepotistic, appointment of her cousin to the academic distress commission. It is unconscionable," says board member Dario Hunter arguing against the reelection of Brenda Kimble.

Nominations for Brenda Kimble, and Jackie Adair were presented early in the meeting , but as the meeting crept closer to the 2 hour limit the board couldn't come together to agree on a vote or an adjournment leading to the board treasurer storming out of the meeting in frustration.

As the meeting surpassed 2.5 hour, a third nomination was made for Dario Hunter.

"When Dario Hunter joined out team, at that time Mr. Hunter has had a personal grudge against me because he wanted a committee he didn't receive. Since then, every meeting we have had for all of 2016 there was controversy, " adds Kimble on tonight's meeting feud.

The meeting ended up adjourning around 8:30 PM, and a meeting to vote on a president and vice president is scheduled for Wednesday Evening at 5:30 PM.



