Youngstown Schools CEO invests in senior leadership positions

Youngstown City Schools CEO sees the only way to move the district forward is to invest more in the leadership to implement the plan. So Monday night, Krish Mohip announced new senior leadership hires with salaries totaling $446,000 a year.

Mohip's CEO meeting was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but didn't begin until around 8:30 p.m. because the school board's meeting ran late.

Mohip said that while progress has been made it hasn't been enough and it hasn't happened fast enough.

So far 70 seniors are not on track to graduate in 2017. He said that staff are identifying who the students are, why they are off track and they are putting plans in place to help.

Part of his efforts include weekly reports on behavior, attendance and grades for each child to know who is struggling. He also said that he has appointed deputy chiefs of transformation who are tasked with two schools each to support the principals. There is a five week review for the principal to know every child in the building.

"I say this in the most loving and meaningful way that I can but this district has failed in leadership at the highest levels over the years from the Board of Education through Central Office and I'm here now and I take responsibility and ownership as well but it also stops now," stated Mohip.

He announced new senior leadership hires that include Greg Slemons as the chief financial officer, John Laplante as chief information officer, Joe Nohra as chief of operations and Pat Lowry as director of strategic initiatives.

Their salaries total $446,000 dollars a year.

Mohip said that the money is there to support the salaries because the five year forecast shows a $28 million dollar surplus.

"So I know that we do have the money to support this but at the end of the day we've wasted a lot of money in this district because we haven't had the leadership team in place to implement it fully. We've had struggles with the board, we've had struggles with central leadership and essentially what I'm trying to say is that stops now," he commented.

The district said that the chief financial officer, Greg Slemons, is a YSU graduate with more than 28 years of experience as an Ohio school treasurer. He will be making $133,000 a year.

The chief information officer, John Laplante, recently worked as executive director of ACCESS, the Internet and Application Service provider for 28 Mahoning and Columbiana public school districts, including Youngstown. The district has assigned him to update the district network infrastructure. His salary is $123,000 a year.

Joe Nohra, former Struthers superintendent grew up in Youngstown and started his teaching career at Youngstown's Hillman Junior High. As chief of operations, he will be making $115,000 a year.

Pat Lowry, the new director of strategic initiatives was brought on to help the plan's goal to develop the whole child. Lowry, Congressman Tim Ryan's communications director in Youngstown, has 24 years of teaching experience and brings a global perspective, according to the district.

Two other current staff members have title changes and will have an increase in their salaries based on their per diem rates and days worked. Lori Kopp will become the chief of student services and Joe Meranto will become chief of career and technical education.

Mohip plans to focus on building-level leadership next and will extend the days current principals work and increase their salaries accordingly.