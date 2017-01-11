Power being restored in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties

Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are being blamed for downing power lines that at one point cut electricity to around 5,000 homes and businesses in the Valley.

FirstEnergy crews were dispatched to scattered outages, that as of 3 am Wednesday were impacting more than 2,600 customers in Trumbull County, and 673 in Mercer County.

By 10 am, only 35 outages were reported in Trumbull County and 10 in Mercer County.

FirstEnergy estimated that power would be restored by noon.