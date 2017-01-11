Driver being held at gunpoint crashes S-U-V along I-80 in North Jackson

An Akron area man who claims he was being held against his will used a drastic method to get the attention of a state trooper in Mahoning County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one of its troopers was on Interstate 80 in Jackson Township Tuesday afternoon when a small S-U-V swerved off the road and into a ditch.

A man who had been driving the S-U-V got out and approached the trooper, claiming he was being held at gunpoint against his will.

The trooper went up to the S-U-V and found 46-year-old Benita Williams still inside.

According to the patrol, a weapon was found in the S-U-V and one round had been fired.

The man was not injured, according to the patrol.

Troopers aren't saying why the victim was being held, but describe the couple as “estranged”.

Williams faces a court appearance on a charge of felonious assault.