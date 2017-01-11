Columbus police search for 'armed and dangerous' Youngstown man

Authorities in Columbus have put out an alert for a Youngstown man who is considered armed and dangerous.

The fugitive, identified as 23-year-old Devonte J. Housley, is wanted for aggravated robbery.

Columbus police believe Housley is one of two men who placed an online ad claiming to have an iPhone for sale.

Police say a man and woman answering the ad were shot and robbed.

After undergoing emergency surgery, the vicitms identified the suspects as Daysean Foose, 23, of Columbus, and Housley.

Foose has been arrested, but Housley is a fugitive with ties to the Cleveland area as well as Youngstown, where he has an extensive criminal history.

Housley is described as a male, black, 6' 2”, 230 lbs.

The Columbus Police Robbery unit is advising anyone with information about Houseley's whereabouts to refrain from approaching him.

Instead, police would like people to contact them at 614-645-4665, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.