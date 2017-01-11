McDonald's Hoop News 1/10/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 1/10/17

Posted: Updated:

High School Basketball | Boys

Poland 59 Fitch 50

New Castle 82 Ambridge 46

Niles 63 Howland 71

Liberty 59 Warren JFK 91

Boardman 44 Struthers 37

Springfield 58 Western Reserve 64

Bristol 82 Pymatuning Valley 58

Champion 101 Mineral Ridge 67

Waterloo 61 Newton Falls 45

Salem 56 Marlington 55

Grove City 61 Farrell 59

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms