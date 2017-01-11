Phantoms Hockey team helps bring K-9 to Mahoning County Sheriff's Department

Hockey fans attending Saturday's game at the Covelli Centre will have a chance to meet the team's namesake and newest member of the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department.

K-9 Phantom and his handler Deputy Jeff Saluga will be introduced to the crowd when the Phantoms host the Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m.

The Youngstown Phantoms are helping the Sheriff's Office raise funds for the cost, training and care of the 2-and-a-half year old Dutch Shepherd, which will be used for search efforts, drug detection and other criminal activity.

The Fraternal Order of Police will be selling raffle tickets for various prizes at the gates of the Covelli Centre. The proceeds will be used support the K-9 program.

Tickets for the game, which is being held on Free Youth Jersey Night, can be purchased by calling 330-747-7825 or online at YoungstownPhantoms.com.