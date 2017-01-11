Fight brings SWAT team to Boardman neighborhood - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fight brings SWAT team to Boardman neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Cook Avenue Cook Avenue
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Two men are under arrest after Boardman Police and a SWAT team converged on an apartment building on Wednesday.

Neighbors called police to report that two men were involved in a fight along Cook Avenue, and that one of the men had a gun.

When police arrived, officers say the men tried to escape through a window, but were apprehended.

It turns out that the men had previous warrants for their arrest.

Police say no one was injured and they found no weapon on the scene.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • More hurdles as Senate again delays vote on GOP health bill

    More hurdles as Senate again delays vote on GOP health bill

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:47 AM EDT2017-07-17 11:47:23 GMT
    With McCain recovering from surgery, McConnell defers action on health care bill needing every GOP vote.More >>
    With McCain recovering from surgery, McConnell defers action on health care bill needing every GOP vote.More >>

  • Maplewood graduate killed in plane crash

    Maplewood graduate killed in plane crash

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-07-17 11:27:11 GMT
    A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office said Bethany Root, General Manager of the Amelia Earhart Airport, was the passenger of a World War II fighter plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday morning.  The pilot flying the P-51 Mustang, 64-year-old Vlado Lenoch of Burr Ridge, Illinois, was also killed in the crash. According to the Sheriff's Office, Root mo...More >>
    A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office said Bethany Root, General Manager of the Amelia Earhart Airport, was the passenger of a World War II fighter plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday morning.  The pilot flying the P-51 Mustang, 64-year-old Vlado Lenoch of Burr Ridge, Illinois, was also killed in the crash. According to the Sheriff's Office, Root mo...More >>

  • Warren police investigating possible drive-by shooting

    Warren police investigating possible drive-by shooting

    Monday, July 17 2017 6:58 AM EDT2017-07-17 10:58:02 GMT
    Police are looking for clues as to who shot a man in a Warren Sunday night in a possible drive-by shooting.  Early reports indicated a man was shot in his foot outside a house on Burton Street.  Callers who saw the man told police he was hopping down the street and bleeding badly from his foot.  According to the call log, witnesses saw a vehicle speeding down the road right after hearing shots fired. Police say the victim never saw the shooter.  This is a deve...More >>
    Police are looking for clues as to who shot a man in a Warren Sunday night in a possible drive-by shooting.  Early reports indicated a man was shot in his foot outside a house on Burton Street.  Callers who saw the man told police he was hopping down the street and bleeding badly from his foot.  According to the call log, witnesses saw a vehicle speeding down the road right after hearing shots fired. Police say the victim never saw the shooter.  This is a deve...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms