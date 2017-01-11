Fight brings SWAT team to Boardman neighborhood

Two men are under arrest after Boardman Police and a SWAT team converged on an apartment building on Wednesday.

Neighbors called police to report that two men were involved in a fight along Cook Avenue, and that one of the men had a gun.

When police arrived, officers say the men tried to escape through a window, but were apprehended.

It turns out that the men had previous warrants for their arrest.

Police say no one was injured and they found no weapon on the scene.