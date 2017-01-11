Thieves target Mahoning County Dog Pound construction site

Workers building Mahoning County's new dog pound found something missing when they reported to the construction site early Wednesday.

According to Austintown police detectives, someone broke into construction trailers parked at the North Meridian Road location and took power tools and other equipment.

Police are still adding up the value of the loss, but Dog Warden Dianne Frye says the theft should not delay the project's timetable because a lot of the work has already been completed.

Frye expects the new pound to be up and running between May and July.