Youngstown School board meeting abruptly canceled

Youngstown School Board President Brenda Kimble announced late Wednesday that this evening's emergency meeting of the board had been canceled.

An email from Kimble's office announced the cancellation just an hour-and-a-half before the meeting, which was originally scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

Kimble did not give a reason for the cancellation. A subsequent email from school said that the meeting has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The Vindicator emailed school officials earlier in the day questioning the legality of calling an "emergency" meeting under Ohio's Sunshine Law, requiring adequate notification to the public and media and asked if this really qualified as an "emergency" to elect a new president.

The district's spokesperson, Denise Dick, said that board president Brenda Kimble and school treasurer Sherry Tyson added the word "emergency" but later decided it would be better to reschedule the meeting for Friday rather than risk it.

The meeting was supposed to be a continuation of Tuesday night's contentious gathering of the board that lasted three hours.

Three board members who oppose Kimble have pledged to "filibuster" efforts to appoint the board president.

RELATED COVERAGE: Youngstown School Board meeting erupts in disagreement