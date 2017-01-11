Aging water line system poses a challenge for Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Aging water line system poses a challenge for Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Local weather is about to undergo a swing in temperatures, from cold to above normal, which always presents a threat of water line breaks.

Water line breaks in the winter are common place, especially when pipes are a hundred years old. In Youngstown the smaller pipes are the most vulnerable to fail. 

"They're the weakest and they just can't take the movement of the ground when we get the freeze and thaw cycles," said Gene Leson, Chief Engineer for the city water department.

Youngstown has 750 miles of water lines in seven zones. Each zone has a water tank and a pump station to feed the tank.  One of issues faced  by the city housing demolitions in residential neighborhoods. Leson says it causes the city to be selective when it comes to water line replacement projects. 

"You go on these older side streets and you have one, two, or three houses left. Well does it make a lot of sense to invest money in that," Leson said.

The engineer says it's different in the case  Wick Avenue,where major road work is underway.  Replacing those lines had to be done. "We weren't going to let them build a multi-million dollar beautiful street over a 100 year old water line. That's too much of a risk," said Leson.

Another problem is old painted steel saddle's or connectors that fail before the pipe does.  They now replace those with long lasting bronze. He says there's no point in using cheap materials that won't last.  It takes a huge amount of inventory in spare parts to keep the system up and running.

Leson says the city can't afford to replace all the older pipes, it has be done a little at a time.  "It's a different challenge that we face, it really is,".
 

  • More hurdles as Senate again delays vote on GOP health bill

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:47 AM EDT2017-07-17 11:47:23 GMT
    With McCain recovering from surgery, McConnell defers action on health care bill needing every GOP vote.More >>
  • Maplewood graduate killed in plane crash

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-07-17 11:27:11 GMT
    A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office said Bethany Root, General Manager of the Amelia Earhart Airport, was the passenger of a World War II fighter plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday morning.  The pilot flying the P-51 Mustang, 64-year-old Vlado Lenoch of Burr Ridge, Illinois, was also killed in the crash. According to the Sheriff's Office, Root mo...More >>
  • Warren police investigating possible drive-by shooting

    Monday, July 17 2017 6:58 AM EDT2017-07-17 10:58:02 GMT
    Police are looking for clues as to who shot a man in a Warren Sunday night in a possible drive-by shooting.  Early reports indicated a man was shot in his foot outside a house on Burton Street.  Callers who saw the man told police he was hopping down the street and bleeding badly from his foot.  According to the call log, witnesses saw a vehicle speeding down the road right after hearing shots fired. Police say the victim never saw the shooter.  This is a deve...More >>
