Aging water line system poses a challenge for Youngstown

Local weather is about to undergo a swing in temperatures, from cold to above normal, which always presents a threat of water line breaks.

Water line breaks in the winter are common place, especially when pipes are a hundred years old. In Youngstown the smaller pipes are the most vulnerable to fail.

"They're the weakest and they just can't take the movement of the ground when we get the freeze and thaw cycles," said Gene Leson, Chief Engineer for the city water department.

Youngstown has 750 miles of water lines in seven zones. Each zone has a water tank and a pump station to feed the tank. One of issues faced by the city housing demolitions in residential neighborhoods. Leson says it causes the city to be selective when it comes to water line replacement projects.

"You go on these older side streets and you have one, two, or three houses left. Well does it make a lot of sense to invest money in that," Leson said.

The engineer says it's different in the case Wick Avenue,where major road work is underway. Replacing those lines had to be done. "We weren't going to let them build a multi-million dollar beautiful street over a 100 year old water line. That's too much of a risk," said Leson.

Another problem is old painted steel saddle's or connectors that fail before the pipe does. They now replace those with long lasting bronze. He says there's no point in using cheap materials that won't last. It takes a huge amount of inventory in spare parts to keep the system up and running.

Leson says the city can't afford to replace all the older pipes, it has be done a little at a time. "It's a different challenge that we face, it really is,".

